Evelyn M. Boortz — 11 a.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Hot Springs
Britney M. Brouillette — 10 a.m. at Westside Fountain Springs Church in Rapid City
Lawrence Etherington — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
James D. Green — 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche
Richard Hatfield — 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City
Beverly L. Hillmer — 11 a.m. at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City
Charlene M. Richardson — 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City
Mariann C. Smith — 2 p.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City
Wanda Trimble — 10 a.m. at Countryside Church in Spearfish
