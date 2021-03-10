 Skip to main content
Services for March 11
Michael J. Butts — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Charles W. Castle — 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rapid City

Evelyn McCaskell — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Marilyn 'Dee' Storjohann — 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis

