Services for March 11

Sylvia Lorraine Fuller — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Randi Elizabeth Gerlach — 11 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Sioux Falls
Verle "Fritzi" Goehring — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Curtis E. Halverson — 9 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City
Hazel Mueller — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Kamry J. Prue — 11 a.m. at Mother Butler Center in Rapid City
Gale Harry Richardson — 10:30 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo
Robert R. Smith — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Emily Thorson — 11 a.m. at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church in Sturgis
