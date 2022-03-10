Services for March 11

Sylvia Lorraine Fuller — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Randi Elizabeth Gerlach — 11 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Sioux Falls

Verle "Fritzi" Goehring — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Curtis E. Halverson — 9 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City

Hazel Mueller — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Kamry J. Prue — 11 a.m. at Mother Butler Center in Rapid City

Gale Harry Richardson — 10:30 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo

Robert R. Smith — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Emily Thorson — 11 a.m. at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church in Sturgis