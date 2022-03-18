Services for March 19

Ronald Aaron Baker — 10 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City
Audrey T. Bsharah — 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City
Phyllis Clary-Poignee — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Anne Marie Hurley — 4-6 p.m. at Canyon Lake Resort Reunion Lodge in Rapid City
Charles T. (Jake) Jacobs — 1 p.m. at Harness Funeral Chapel in Buffalo, Wyo.
Alice Broz Shy — 11 a.m. at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Milton, Wisc.
Joseph "Joe" William Stone — 1 p.m. at Edgemont School Armory in Edgemont
Danny Lew Viergets — 1 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche
Duane Wald — 10 a.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell
