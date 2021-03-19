 Skip to main content
Services for March 20
Services for March 20

Evangeline 'Vangie' Albrecht — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Calvin Bisgaard — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Bob Seidler — 2 p.m. at Open Bible Church in Midland

Vivian F. Sjodin — 11 a.m. at the Newell Evangelical Church

Keith R. Smit — 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis

Carol I. Wilson — noon at LDS Church on Canyon Lake Drive in Rapid City

