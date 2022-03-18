 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for March 21

  Updated
  • 0

Barbara A. Athans — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Rita Marie (Hannah) Piroutek — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Susan K. Roselles — 11 a.m. at St. Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City

