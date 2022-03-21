 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for March 22

  • Updated
  • 0

Anne Erickson — 2 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish

Jon P. LaFramboise — 11 a.m. at Fine Arts Building at Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City

Floyd D. Steenberg — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Raymond John Stoeckl — 10 a.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Hot Springs

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News