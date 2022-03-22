 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for March 23

Dolores M. Ford — 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Huron

Dr. Julie Todd Raymond, MD — 5-8 p.m. at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City

Shane Scotty Showalter — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

