Services for March 26

Tammi Kae Cooley — 2 p.m. at Rapid City Club for Boys in Rapid City
Mary D. Glass — 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hill City
Gladys L. Halls — 2 p.m. at Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
Wilma Langpaul — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Frank R. "Hap" Schroth — 1 p.m. at Buffalo Gap Fire Hall in Buffalo Gap
Edward Seljeskog, MD — 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Jeremy Paul Solt — 3 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Community Church in Rapid City
H. Wayne Williams — 10 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Tabernacle in Rapid City
Barbara Elsie (Fuson) Zornes —11 a.m. at Fountain of Life Church in Hot Springs
