Services for March 4

Mary Ellen Bennett — 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City
Philip Neri Bestgen — 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Chapel in Sturgis
Shirley Elaine Leat — 11 a.m. at First Church of God in Rapid City
Beverly Ann LeCates — 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Valley Lutheran Church in Piedmont
Connie M. Steen — 10 a.m. at Hermosa School Gymnasium
Kunigunda "Connie" Agatha Wannigman — noon at White Funeral Home in Apple Valley, Minn.
Kenneth E. Westphal — 1:30 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish
