Services for March 6
Services for March 6

Leroy 'Boots' Livermont — 2 p.m. at Presbyterian Church in Kadoka

Charles Mitts — 11 a.m. at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance, Wyo.

Martha J. Porter —10 a.m. at United Church in Edgemont

Norma Stevens — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

