Services for March 9
Services for March 9

Mary Gorcoff-Knecht — 10 a.m. at Fountain Springs Church West in Rapid City

Phyllis K. Mehrer — 2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche

Larry G. Woods — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

