Services for March 7
0 entries

Services for March 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fritz Hughes — 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Rev. Simon Looking Elk — 10 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Joseph M. Ortega — 11 a.m. at the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs

Betty Jo Roberts — 10 a.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church in Spearfish

Raymond S. Sheeley — 11 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News