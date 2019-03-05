Try 3 months for $3

Chad Ireland — 10:30 a.m. at the Episcopal Church in Martin

Alys A. Matt — 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Arlene Mills — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for March 5
