Try 3 months for $3

Shirlee Ann Baughman — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Georgiana C. Garnier — 1 p.m. at Brother Rene Hall in Oglala

Elsie M. Harris — 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle

Dennis J. Harris — 2 p.m. at Open Bible Church in Sturgis

Charlotte F. Jordan — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Services for March 19
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments