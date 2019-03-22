Try 3 months for $3

Melvin 'Mike' Brandt — 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Debbie Kay Kiewel — 1 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche

Edward Pajor — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

Debbie Red Feather — 2 p.m. at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Pastor Robert Roth — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sturgis

Elsie Rowland — 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Daniel B. Runyan — 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Dale A. Wileman — 10 a.m. at First Assembly of God in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for March 22
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments