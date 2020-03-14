Services for March 16
Joan B. Caldwell — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetary near Sturgis

Michael E. Herman — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Mary L. Hummel — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont

Marlys G. Mallams — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Cherie Senecal Schroth — 2 p.m. at the Buffalo Gap Auditorium

Richard 'Dick' Stolley — 10 a.m. at the Kadoka City Auditorum

Jill L. Tiffany — 11 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spearfish

