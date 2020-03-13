Services for March 13
Darla 'Sue' Byrd — 3 p.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Shirley M. Henderson — 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

William 'Bill' Lee — noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Calvin Meyers — 10:30 a.m. at Countryside Church in Spearfish

Olivia V. Nefzger — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Orlando G. Thompson — 2 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

