Services for March 6

Christopher I. Casey — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Myron R. Eliason — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Mable I. Glover — 10:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funderal Home in Rapid City

Paul K. Longden — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Gloria J. Nelson — 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Laurie Schneider — 1 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lemmon

