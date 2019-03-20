Dottie Bordeaux — 2 p.m. at Willhite Community Center in Rapid City
Elizabeth A. Chihak — 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis
Dennis E. Cockrell — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche
Paul W. Kelly — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Viola Walker — 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
