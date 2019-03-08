Try 3 months for $3

Ralph D. Keffeler — 1 p.m. at the Sturgis Armory

Delores 'Dee' Miller — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont

Robin M. Schiffer — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Services for March 8
