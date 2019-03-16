Katherine 'Kathy' Daum — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sturgis
Bradley M. Hass — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
William 'Bill' Ingalls — 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Spearfish
Cecil R. Kennedy — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Marvin Knudtson — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Eleanore Rowan Moe — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Tara L. White — 2 p.m. at Hilltop Baptist Church in Lower Brule
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.