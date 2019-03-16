Try 3 months for $3

Katherine 'Kathy' Daum — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sturgis

Bradley M. Hass — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

William 'Bill' Ingalls — 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Spearfish

Cecil R. Kennedy — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Marvin Knudtson — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Eleanore Rowan Moe — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tara L. White — 2 p.m. at Hilltop Baptist Church in Lower Brule

