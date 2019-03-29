Try 3 months for $3

David L. Dickson — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Carleen Y. Liggett — 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

Becky S. Steely — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Services for March 29
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments