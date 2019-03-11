Try 3 months for $3

Edward Bergeson — 1 p.m. CDT at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre

Wesley D. Bohn — 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Carol J. Kreber — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Stan Mettler — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall

Carl J. Wahl — 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Services for March 11
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments