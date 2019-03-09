Try 3 months for $3

Karen M. McCleery — 11 a.m. at Southern Hills Evangelical Free Church in Hot Springs

Betty Nelson — 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Carol A. Piper — 2 p.m. at Bill Conquering Bear Gymnasium in Batesland

Ruben Waters — 10 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Services for March 9
