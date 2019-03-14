Try 3 months for $3

Barbara L. Baye — 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rapid City

Robert E. Prunty — 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

*Subject to change due to inclement weather

Celebrate
the life of: Services for March 14
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments