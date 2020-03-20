Services for March 20
0 entries

Services for March 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nila Hammerstrom — 3 p.m. Connection Church in Belle Fourche

Mary A. Simpson — 11 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Pete A. Valdez — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News