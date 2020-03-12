Services for March 12
Services for March 12

Lucille Bennett — 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sturgis

Cynthia R. Moore — 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church of Christ in Belle Fourche

Carol A. Rickert — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

