Services for March12

Dr. Harold Fromm — 5-9 p.m. at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City

Kenneth "Kenny" Karns — 10:30 a.m. at Lindsey Memorial Presbyterian Church in Martin

Randy Keffeler — 2 p.m. at Central Meade County Community Center in Union Center

John R. Kingsbury — 11 a.m. at Midwest Bible Baptist Church in Rochester, Minn.

Joni Meyer — 11 a.m. at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City

