Deb (Meyer) Christensen — 6:30 p.m. at Harvest Church in Sioux Falls
David Eldon "Bird" Engel — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Dennis "Bud" Kornmann — 10 a.m. at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis
Richard Darl LaPointe — 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues in Rapid City
Kaitlin "Kaitie" R. Leising — noon at Hudson High School in Hudson, Wisc.
Veldon Loyal Orr — 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City
