 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for May 12
0 entries

Services for May 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mary M. Baker — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Carol J. Harris — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Max Hauk — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News