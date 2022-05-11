 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for May 12

Leslie Otto Auer — 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Whitewood

Margaret Ann DeJong — 10 a.m. at Osheim Funeral Home in Rapid City

Brenda Sue Lynde — 3 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rockerville

James R. Sternhagen — 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead

