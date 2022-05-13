 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for May 14

Eugene (Gene) Britton — 5-7 p.m. at Moose Lodge in Rapid City

Gustav Keith Johnson — 2-4 p.m. at Best Western Ramkota in Rapid City

Kevin Dale Miller — 11 a.m. at Fountain Springs Community Church (west location) in Rapid City

Barbara M. Nielsen — 10 a.m. at Greater Hulett Community Center in Hulett, Wyo.

Kari Bonnell Priewe — 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche

