Services for May 14
Edna M. Durkin — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Janel K. Fye — 11 a.m. at Hills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont 

Mary E. Sewright — 10 a.m. at United Churches in Hot Springs 

Betty Y. Wilcox — 5 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs 

Ronald Zacher — 11 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis 

