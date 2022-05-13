 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for May 15

  • 0

Colonel Richard "Rip" Porter, M.D. — 4:30 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel in Sioux Falls

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News