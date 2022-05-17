 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for May 18

  • 0

Joseph Edward Harris — 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in San Pedro, Calif.

Harriet Schmidt — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

Mary Louise (Theel) Weber — 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church of Bridgewater

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News