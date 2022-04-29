Services for May 2

Donna Diane Franke — 11 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche

Marlo Wayne Heupel — 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Lead

Dorothy Elaine Wilson — 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Edwina M. Zacher — 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City