Services for May 20
Services for May 20

Jay D. Mesteth — 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Randy Peterson — 6 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lorraine Teller — 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont

Ruth A. Wynn — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

