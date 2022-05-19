Services for May 20

Jean Ann Crosby — 2 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner
Lona Jean (Cone) Merrill — 6 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
William Meyer — 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in New Underwood
Pastor Norman W. Pierce — 11 a.m. to noon at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Goldie J. Prestjohn — 10:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Catherine Marie O'Grady Schuster — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City
Theola M. Stetson — 4 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Cynthia A. Thompson — 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City
