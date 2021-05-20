 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for May 21
0 entries

Services for May 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Violet R. Anderson — 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Sturgis

Elsie Farley — 1 p.m. at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Cody, Neb.

Danny L. Geersen — 11 a.m. at Lindsey Memorial Presbyterian Church in Martin

Joyce Klug — 1 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News