Services for May 21

Creighton Lewis Bloodgood — 10 a.m. at Welter Funeral Home in Huron

Arnett S. Dennis — 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Rapid City

Nancy Lu (Frary) Donovan — 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Susan "Sue" K. Skalisky — 10:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tyrel Leslie Tanner — 11 a.m. at United Church in Edgemont

