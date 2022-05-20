 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for May 23

Lynn Briggs — 11 a.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip

Roseanne Mansfield — 11 a.m. at Church of St. Therese, the Little Flower in Rapid City

Gregory Lee Still, Sr. — 10:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Gerald (Jerry) Lee Swanson — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

