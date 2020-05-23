Services for May 23
0 entries

Services for May 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Leo Bakeberg — 10:30 a.m. St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Spearfish

John M. Hanig — 11 a.m. at CST Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain

George 'Gene' Johnson — 11 a.m. at High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish

William Prince — 10 a.m. at Midtown Church in Rapid City

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News