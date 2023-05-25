Barbara Fuller — 10 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Vince and Shirley Henderson — 2-4 p.m. at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City
Kathryn M. Dennis Kopriva — 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City
Norbert Francis Liebig — 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont
Joyce Elaine McCoy — 10 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.