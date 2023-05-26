Gareld "Gary" Warner Gunderson — 2-4 p.m. at Terra Sancta Retreat Center in Rapid City
Marie E. Lattimer — 10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Thomas McGlade — 1 p.m. at Black Hills Baptist Church in Whitewood
Mary Mead — 1:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church in Rapid City
Steve Nicholls — 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Newcastle, Wyo.
Naomi A. Rosenkranz — 10 a.m. at Evening Light Tabernacle in Rapid City
Mike Struble — 1:30 p.m. at City Auditorium in Kadoka
John Clarence Ward — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
