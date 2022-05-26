 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for May 27

Vern L. Ernst — 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Harvey Glen Greenfield —10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Dale Arthur Jensen — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Charon R. "Bud" Nelson — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Palmer Smith — 10:30 a.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette, Wyo.

Robert "Bob" Wayne Stevens — 11 a.m. at Edgemont School Gym in Edgemont

Vincent Edward Uranga — 6 p.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles in Rapid City

