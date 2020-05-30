Services for May 30
0 entries

Services for May 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Don Ehlers — 10 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church in Midland (live-streaming at Rush Funeral Home website)

Allen Zoellick — 11 a.m. at Buffalo Gap Cemetery

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News