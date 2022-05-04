Services for May 5

Jeanne B. Cooper — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
George F. Drew — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Wenzel Kovarik — 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont
Harry Thomas Munyan, Jr. — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Kimberly Kay Schmidt — 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City
James Steiner — 10:30 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Black Hills in Belle Fourche
Sherry Ann H. White — 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Sundance, Wyo.
