 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for May 6

  • 0

Deborah L. Hart — 3 p.m. at Hills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont

Samuel "Sammy" Koscak — 6 p.m. at Bethel Church in Rapid City

Allen Votroubek — 11 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News