Services for May 7

James D. Emery — 1 p.m. at Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche

Michael Thomas Mohr — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Goldie A. Reichardt — 10 a.m. at Edgemont United Church in Edgemont

Brynolf "Bernie" Swen Wanhanen — 1 p.m. at Roubaix Cemetery in Deadwood

